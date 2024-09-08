Joey Phuwasit: Far From Home

Performing Live:

JOEY PHUWASIT

With DJs:

Chai

The Saturn

First time in the US! See this famous Thai singer with his mandolin and band.

thai music.

9:30pm - 1am.

21+ with ID.

$80 limited advance;

$90 after;

$120 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/08-08.html

Watch and listen:

Joey Phuwasit: https://youtu.be/a1wW0AjQCI8

Joey Phuwasit: https://youtu.be/9dUTvLYe9ik

