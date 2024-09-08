Joey Phuwasit: Far From Home
Performing Live:
JOEY PHUWASIT
With DJs:
Chai
The Saturn
First time in the US! See this famous Thai singer with his mandolin and band.
thai music.
9:30pm - 1am.
21+ with ID.
$80 limited advance;
$90 after;
$120 day of show.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/08-08.html
Watch and listen:
Joey Phuwasit: https://youtu.be/a1wW0AjQCI8
Joey Phuwasit: https://youtu.be/9dUTvLYe9ik
Info
credits
