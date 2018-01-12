Johan Gielen
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, California 94103
PLUR Alliance & Back 2 Basic present
JOHAN GIELEN
Main Room:
Johan Gielen
Blurr
Triode
Mathew Purland
Just Trees
Lounge: Back 2 Basic
Pyroglyphix
Sonic Fuzion
Solar Heaven
Northern Soul
Padd
Johan Gielen is universally recognized as a pioneer and legend of the global trance scene. The word \"legend\" is at times thrown around too freely these days, but in the world of dance music the Johan Gielen name is engrained deep into the DNA of the trance genre - he's a founding father of the sound as a producer and DJ, an inspiration to fans and peers alike, and remains a highly energized and influential driving force in the scene today.
There's no better artist to deliver a Trance Classics set than Johan Gielen and he's delighted to deliver the sounds that the fans demand!
Follow PLUR Alliance on Facebook: https://www.pluralliance.org/
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2018/11-30.html
Watch and listen:
Svenson + Gielen: The Beauty of Silence: http://youtu.be/8-nes9CCDHs
trance. progressive house.
9pm - after hours.
all ages.
$10, $13, $15, $17 limited advance;
$19 advance after;
$25 door.