PLUR Alliance & Back 2 Basic present

JOHAN GIELEN

Main Room:

Johan Gielen

Blurr

Triode

Mathew Purland

Just Trees

Lounge: Back 2 Basic

Pyroglyphix

Sonic Fuzion

Solar Heaven

Northern Soul

Padd

Johan Gielen is universally recognized as a pioneer and legend of the global trance scene. The word \"legend\" is at times thrown around too freely these days, but in the world of dance music the Johan Gielen name is engrained deep into the DNA of the trance genre - he's a founding father of the sound as a producer and DJ, an inspiration to fans and peers alike, and remains a highly energized and influential driving force in the scene today.

credits here

There's no better artist to deliver a Trance Classics set than Johan Gielen and he's delighted to deliver the sounds that the fans demand!

Follow PLUR Alliance on Facebook: https://www.pluralliance.org/

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2018/11-30.html

Watch and listen:

Svenson + Gielen: The Beauty of Silence: http://youtu.be/8-nes9CCDHs

trance. progressive house.

9pm - after hours.

all ages.

$10, $13, $15, $17 limited advance;

$19 advance after;

$25 door.