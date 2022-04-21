John 5 and the Creatures + The Haxans

Performing Live:

JOHN 5 & THE CREATURES -- https://www.facebook.com/john5official

THE HAXANS -- https://www.facebook.com/thehaxans

Plus guests, TBA!

For almost 30 years, John 5 has been one of the most in-demand guitar players on the planet. He has shared the stage with Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson and Rob Halford to name a few. He has also worked with an impressive array of names in the studio, from all genres of music, including Lynryd Skynrd, Meatloaf, Ricky Martin, Motley Crue, KD Lang, Rod Stewart, David Lee Roth, Alice Cooper, Tina Guo and Steven Adler. A couple of his notable influences include Kiss and Jimi Hendrix.

To call John 5 a shredder does not do him justice. There's little he can't put his hand to. His love of guitar began at age seven, when he began watching the Hee Haw series with his father. \"I watched the guitar playing and knew that was what I wanted to do. My friends wanted to be astronauts, but all I wanted was to play and play and play my guitar\".

John 5's solo career turned out to not be just a mere flash in the pan. He has 9 studio albums, a live album, and a remix album. He has worked with several legendary artists on those albums, including Albert Lee, Steve Vai, Joe Satriani, Jim Root, Eric Johnson and many more. In addition to his solo albums, John 5 teamed up with vocalist Joe Grah (formerly of Jibe), to form the band Loser. Their single, 'Disposable Sunshine' was featured on the Fantastic Four soundtrack.

A Goth-pop duo, decked out in creep kitsch high fashion, and named after a silent film from the twenties about a 15th century German guide to hunting witches, The Haxans sound exactly like everything those images conjure. It's the psycho-saccharine music of a fiendish creep's fever dream... Classic art-house cinema, b-movie horror, spooky decadence, vintage American myth, and black roses dripping with blood are all tossed in The Haxans cauldron, like so many ingredients from a well worn book of spells.