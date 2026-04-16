Performing Live:

JOHNNY MANCHILD

FRIEND OF A FRIEND

KARMA AND THE KILLJOYS

Since 2016, Johnny Manchild has led an ever-evolving lineup, affectionately dubbed the Poor Bastards, in the pursuit of conveying the noise in his head. A noise that gets louder everyday, and is never quite the same with each iteration. With five albums under his belt and over 400,000 listeners over the last decade, Johnny Manchild has shown no sides of resting until the noise subsides; though the odds of that happening anytime soon are growing smaller everyday.

Friend of a Friend formed in the summer of 2020 after a lifetime just missing each other. Since their 2022 debut release, they've toured relentlessly throughout Europe and North America, released 3 records in the last 3 years, been featured in Spin Magazine, and named an artist to watch by Rolling Stone.

Karma and the Killjoys is classical piano turned rock band. Loud key-smashing chords dueling with gritty electric guitar, powerful, raw female voices and a thick chorus of harmonies is the strange and compelling concoction the band calls piano-rock.

alternative. indie rock.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 7:30pm.

all ages.

$15 limited advance;

$21 after;

$21 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/09-13d.html

Watch and listen:

Johnny Manchild: Fake Me Out: https://youtu.be/xDKSbsgbqFI

Friend of a Friend: Always On Time: https://youtu.be/0bn7NB-y9uk

Karma and the Killjoys: This Song Was Stolen By Pirates: https://youtu.be/5Mwbow3NsTY