Joshua Smith free concert in the park

<p>Join friends and family in the park for a Free concert presented by TD. </p>

<p>Live! in Lake Country hosts <a href='http://openairperformances.us6.list-manage.com/track/click?u=1dc7252054&id=7def6a0f62&e=156b96ff47'>Joshua Smith</a>. </p>

<p>Bring your lawn chairs and blankets for seating in the park. Kids activities on site.</p>

<p>Note: Park venue to be confirmed closer to date as flood impacts may result in location change from Pioneer Park. </p>

<p>Update: Venue changed to Swalwell Park at 10070 Bottom Wood Lake Rd. </p>

<p><img class='alignleft size-large wp-image-14971' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/LILC-handbill-0706172-731x1024.jpg' alt='' width='640' height='897' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/LILC-handbill-0706172-731x1024.jpg 731w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/LILC-handbill-0706172-214x300.jpg 214w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/LILC-handbill-0706172-768x1075.jpg 768w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/LILC-handbill-0706172.jpg 915w' sizes='(max-width: 640px) 100vw, 640px' /></p>