Bounce Beat, Frat Budapest, & RiddimNYC presents
JOUST
Above DNA:
Joust
Mxrly
Torment
Aksxb2bforrestb2bmzob2bkyn
Deej
...plus Contest Winner
All the way from Budpest, Hungary. Frat Budapest curates the wildest events on the planet. Known for their invention of Fight Club raves and curation of the best OG riddim lineups on the planet. Frat is teaming up with RiddimNYC and bouncebeat to bring those vibrations to 3 select cities across USA including our hometown city of San Francisco.
Hand selected by the genius event curators at Frat budapest, this lineup of riddim dons will rewire your brain chemistry. Don't miss this once in a lifetime chance to experience how they get down in eastern Europe.
riddim. dubstep. bass.
9pm - 2:30am.
18+ with ID.
$10, $15 limited advance;
$20 after;
$25 door.
