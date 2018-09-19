Joyce & Jim's Wedding Party
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, California 94103
Hubba Hubba Revue presents
JOYCE & JIM'S WEDDING PARTY
Main Room:
Adrian A
DR. ABACUS -- http://www.dr-abacus.com/
FRIENDS AND FAMILY, after a mere 9 1/2 years together, Joyce and Jim have decided to throw caution to the wind, and rush willy-nilly into marriage! -- and you are ALL cordially invited to the mega-sized, matrimonial merry-making at our beloved DNA Lounge!
DJ Adrian A of Bootie SF will be spinning the platters that matter! We've got live music by those syncopated surgeons of swing, Dr. Abacus! There'll be speechifyin' and other hijinx from the wily Hubba Hubba Revue Fam, a photo booth; a literal trough of loaded tater tots, and OMG, CAKE!
Kick-off is at 7PM -- and we end when we stop!
Follow Hubba Hubba Revue on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/hubbahubbarevue
burlesque. swing. matrimony.
7pm - after hours.
all ages.
by invitation only.
RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/2172160623066552/