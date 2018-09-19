Hubba Hubba Revue presents

JOYCE & JIM'S WEDDING PARTY

Main Room:

Adrian A

DR. ABACUS -- http://www.dr-abacus.com/

FRIENDS AND FAMILY, after a mere 9 1/2 years together, Joyce and Jim have decided to throw caution to the wind, and rush willy-nilly into marriage! -- and you are ALL cordially invited to the mega-sized, matrimonial merry-making at our beloved DNA Lounge!

DJ Adrian A of Bootie SF will be spinning the platters that matter! We've got live music by those syncopated surgeons of swing, Dr. Abacus! There'll be speechifyin' and other hijinx from the wily Hubba Hubba Revue Fam, a photo booth; a literal trough of loaded tater tots, and OMG, CAKE!

Kick-off is at 7PM -- and we end when we stop!

burlesque. swing. matrimony.

7pm - after hours.

all ages.

by invitation only.

RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/2172160623066552/