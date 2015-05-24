<p>Judith has a hip apartment. She is smart, beautiful and has a kind, handsome husband-an enviable life-so what is her problem? Maybe it’s that long mysterious family secret. Shocking? True? Join us and find out.</p>

<p>See the World Premiere of Vernon playwright Logan Albert Mullin’s much anticipated new play and learn why Judith Ruins Everything.</p>

<p>Starring Kendra Hesketh, John Van Dyk, Tamara Ross and Cory Armour Directed by Angela Lavender</p>

<p><img class='alignleft size-full wp-image-11094' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Judith-Ruins-Everything-May-2015.jpg' alt='Judith Ruins Everything May 2015' width='320' height='494' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Judith-Ruins-Everything-May-2015.jpg 320w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Judith-Ruins-Everything-May-2015-194x300.jpg 194w' sizes='(max-width: 320px) 100vw, 320px' /></p>