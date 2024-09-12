JUICE WRLD MEMORIAL

Do you like Juice Wrld?? Join us for a fan-hosted tribute concert for Juice Wrld, celebrating his music and bringing everyone together for a night to reminisce on his musical legacy. This event is designed to bring together fans of all ages. Let's make this a memorable celebration of Juice Wlrd's artistry and spirit.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/12-08.html

rap. hiphop.

7:30pm - midnight.

all ages.

$20 advance;

$30 door.