Performing Live:

JULIEN-K

FOR ALL THE EMPTINESS

Plus guests, TBA!

Julien-K is a side project for electronic music created by Amir Derakh and Ryan Shuck from Orgy. Over the course of 5 albums, their sound has taken their listeners on a musical journey. Their sound is high octane synth rock which proudly shows their influences, from 90s synth and industrial to 80s goth and new wave.

For All the Emptiness is a Canadian darkwave/futurepop band known for their theatrical melodies and vocals. They are comprised of two core members, Jonathan Kaplan and Sebastian Komor, with a rotating cast of musicians for their live performances.

electro rock. synthwave. synthpop.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 7:30pm.

all ages.

$19 advance;

$27 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/10-08d.html

Watch and listen:

Julien-K: All That Glitters: https://youtu.be/V4hBHaOWGoI

For All the Emptiness: Sell The Sins: https://youtu.be/-HOxA3Ab_cE