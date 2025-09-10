Julien-K
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Performing Live:
JULIEN-K
FOR ALL THE EMPTINESS
Plus guests, TBA!
Julien-K is a side project for electronic music created by Amir Derakh and Ryan Shuck from Orgy. Over the course of 5 albums, their sound has taken their listeners on a musical journey. Their sound is high octane synth rock which proudly shows their influences, from 90s synth and industrial to 80s goth and new wave.
For All the Emptiness is a Canadian darkwave/futurepop band known for their theatrical melodies and vocals. They are comprised of two core members, Jonathan Kaplan and Sebastian Komor, with a rotating cast of musicians for their live performances.
electro rock. synthwave. synthpop.
doors @ 7pm;
show @ 7:30pm.
all ages.
$19 advance;
$27 day of show.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/10-08d.html
Watch and listen:
Julien-K: All That Glitters: https://youtu.be/V4hBHaOWGoI
For All the Emptiness: Sell The Sins: https://youtu.be/-HOxA3Ab_cE
