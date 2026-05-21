Juneteenth Metal Fest

Performing Live:

SECTION 5150

CULTURAL WARFARE

VIOLENT COERCION

DNA Lounge celebrates Juneteenth with a headbangin' rager featuring 3 phenomenal Bay Area Metal bands with Black members! The metal scene is for EVERYONE!

Combining elements of Thrash, American, and Melodic Death Metal, Section 5150 is quickly taking over the Bay Area metal scene. Guitar slaying, vicious vocals, rumbling bass, and pounding drums (along with plenty of hate and aggression) fill their debut album \"Bide Your Time.\" Metal is alive and well, so crank your speakers and get your horns in the air. Section 5150 is here to RAGE!

Cultural Warfare, hailing out of Oakland, California write music that stays true to classic Bay Area metal while creating a modern twist in the music to birth a melodic, yet aggressive sound all its own. Cultural Warfare creates a thrash inspired sound of their own while flying the flag of music that inspired them along the way.'

Violent Coercion was a band of East Bay teenagers that started playing in 1983. They formed in the time period where the Bay Area had become an epicenter for touring, local and relocated hardcore punk bands and ground zero for thrash metal. All these sounds percolated to make a distinct East Bay hardcore sound. Eventually, 3/4ths of Violent Coercion went on to form legendary post-metal band Neurosis. Violent Coercion finally came back to life in 2020 and has spent the past 5 years reclaiming their crowns in the hardcore scene.

metal. thrash metal. hardcore.

doors @ 8pm;

show @ 8:30pm.

all ages.

$15 limited advance;

$21 advance after;

$21 day of show.

Watch and listen:

Section 5150: Steel Backbone: https://youtu.be/1MbSiAzm5Ws

Cultural Warfare: Side Effects: https://youtu.be/vy0qmiAeRS0