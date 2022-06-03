Jungle Cruise & PLUR Alliance present

JUNGLE CRUISE: JADE

Above DNA:

Jade

Corrine

Duchess

Digit

TikTak

Dazzle Room:

Spike

Ian Edson

trew

J!ggy $oundz

Damasek

Robo

All Aboard the Jungle Cruise! Drum And Bass / Jungle, You Can't Lose!

It's always paradise here. From the imagination's of the Stream Queen, Dream Team, Corrine & Duchess, (Bay Area d+b & Rave Favorites) in collaboration with PLUR Alliance, comes an event like no other! A vacation from the mundane, Jungle Cruise promises to put a refreshing new spin on the genre and scene, all the while celebrating Drum and Bass, From Liquid to Neuro, Jungle to Jump up and Bass Music alike. Whether you are an OG Junglist, or new to the crew, we've got a spot on the boat just for you. If you like sick beats & pounding baselines coupled with hilarious antics and ridiculous fun, look no further. Where the waves meet the rave. Jungle Cruise. Its the one you choose!

Nautical, Tropical and Animal themed dress is strongly encouraged. (We love a theme)

Bringing you top notch drum and bass talent from overseas and beyond!

A name synonymous with neurofunk - Simon Gabor aka Jade has been making waves in the d+b scene since the early 2000s, leaving his mark on legendary labels like Moving Shadow and Black Sun Empire Recordings. It was through these early releases, and continuing through the rest of the decade, that Jade pioneered the emerging sound known as \"neurofunk\", which was still finding its identity. Jade's unique and aggressive style earned him a place amongst drum & bass's finest producers, while his impressive skills as a DJ saw him touring Europe and beyond as one of Hungary's most sought after musical exports. Tracks like \"Got Lost\" with frequent collaborator Matt-U and \"Unexist\" exemplify Jade's early sound - the menacing, abrasive vibe is unmistakable.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/03-05d.html

Watch and listen:

Jungle Cruise: Theme Song: http://youtu.be/2nEiPdatYzo

Jade: Man Eating Lizard Dragon: http://youtu.be/XhizvR8cBNs

Eatbrain League: Let It Roll: http://youtu.be/zh5xvAe0VmQ

d+b. jungle. dubstep. halftime.

9:30pm - 2am.

18+ with ID.

$10 limited advance;

$15 after;

$20 day of show;

$25 door.