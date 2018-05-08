Sqorch presents

JUNGLE JUICE

Above DNA:

Rell The Soundbender

Mark G

Raid Zero

Sqorch

El Nugget

Glddvk

Dazzle Room:

1Accord

Corrine

Brutt3k

Jovan Lopez

Subcraze

Welcome to the jungle. Prepare yourselves for a journey into pure terror. As you enter the thick canopy you will hear skull-crushing bass in the front room. In the back room, mind-altering house and Latin bass; music to get you turnt up. Find the juice. Become the jungle.

Rell The Soundbender has a passion for infusing different sounds into his music. The producer started his career securing placements for artists including Lloyd Banks, Jim Jones, and Flo-Rida. With a passion for blending the unexpected, Rell's radical production process soon led him to aligning genres that typically remain separate. His Panamanian background led him to embrace Moombahton, which resulted in his track with David Heartbreak \"Killa\" being placed on the Moombahton Forever compilation on T&A Records. This compilation featured work from Munchi, GTA, Dillon Francis, Craze, Nick Thayer and more.

He has also produced bonafide Trap hits in \"Grimey Thirsty\" & \"Angels X Demons\" which have made many appearances on Diplo's BBC Radio 1Xtra mixes. His official remixes, meanwhile, have included Bro Safari's \"Scumbag\" and Snoop Lion's \"Lighters Up.\" The latter was the official remix of the first single from the musical icon's Reincarnated album. Rell also released his first EP \"Gambozoo\" on Skrillex's imprint NEST in 2014.

Rell has taken to describing his sound as a battle \"where lasers and drums fight to the death,\" and has also become notorious to trap aficionados through live appearances at events such as Miami's Winter Music Conference; and for sharing stages with the likes of DJ Craze, DJ Sliink, gLAdiator and more. With his profile rapidly rising, Rell will continue to push sonic boundaries by \"Soundbending\" Jungle Terror, Trap, Moombahton, House and wherever else the music takes him.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2018/08-04d.html

jungle terror. trap. house. latin bass.

9pm - after hours.

18+ with ID.

$15 advance;

$20 door.