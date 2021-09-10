Junkie Kid & Geo
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Wasted presents
JUNKIE KID & GEO
Main Room:
Junkie Kid
Geo
Plus guests, TBA!
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2021/10-08.html
Watch and listen:
Junkie Kid: http://youtu.be/1cfXChk9Rx8
Geo: http://youtu.be/llhCn3zQGuU
hard dance. hardstyle. reverse bass. hardcore.
9:30pm - 2:30am.
18+ with ID.
$20 advance;
$30 day of show.
Info
credits
Concerts & Live Music, This & That