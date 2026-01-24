Basscon and Vital present

JUNKIE KID

Main Room:

Junkie Kid

Plus guests, TBA!

Born in Mexico, Junkie Kid is a globally recognized electronic artist known for pushing boundaries across hard dance and techno. He began producing at 16, drawing early inspiration from artists like Mauro Picotto and DJ Sammy, and later developed his signature Neo Hard House sound with the breakout track \"Perfect\". His 2013 release \"Claps Up\" on Audiophile Live Records launched his international rise, leading to collaborations with Sandro Silva and Carnage, releases on Spinnin' Records, Mixmash, and Musica Freedom, and multiple Beatport Top 10s with support from Tiësto, Hardwell, David Guetta, and Afrojack. Junkie Kid has performed at major festivals including Ultra Music Festival, EDC, and stages worldwide. His recent hard techno releases \"The Chant\" and \"Woops\" landed on 1001 Tracklists' Top Tracks of 2024, and with major collaborations and his Tomorrowland debut set for 2025, Junkie Kid continues to cement himself as a powerful force in the global hard techno scene.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/03-21.html

hardstyle. techno.

10pm - 2:30am.

21+ with ID.

$10, $15, $20 limited advance;

$25 after.