U Had 2 Be There & DNA Lounge present

K-POP DJ NIGHT

Main Room:

Peter Lo

Brought to you by the genius marketer of The Happy Place. UH2BT Is an interactive pop-Up party that combines party vibes with a music festival atmosphere. The dopest party merch? We've got it. Bangers? That's all we play. Hey, there will even be cool interactive elements like limited edition raffles? QR Codes ? Promo giveaway? Who knows? All we know is that you had to be there.

trew

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/01-11.html

k-pop.

9pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$17 advance;

$22 door.