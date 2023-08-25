K-Pop DJ Night
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
U Had 2 Be There & DNA Lounge present
K-POP DJ NIGHT
Main Room:
TBA!
Brought to you by the genius marketer of The Happy Place. Uh2bt Is an interactive pop-Up party that combines party vibes with a music festival atmosphere. The dopest party merch? We've got it. Bangers? That's all we play. Hey, there will even be cool interactive elements like limited edition raffles? QR Codes ? Promo giveaway? Who knows? All we know is that you had to be there.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/08-24.html
k-pop.
9pm - 2:30am.
18+ with ID.
$17 advance;
$22 door.
