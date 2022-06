K-Pop-Up and SarangHello present

K-POP-UP: THE POP UP PARTY

Dance performances featuring:

Eclipse

Groobeu

SarangHello

Miggysmallz

With:

DJ Peter Lo

K-Pop-Up DJs

trew

K-Pop-Up and SarangHello are back again to bring you one of the hottest kpop parties of the summer, K-Pop-Up: The Pop-Up Party! On Friday 7/15 enjoy a dance workshop taught by K-Pop-Up, dance performances by the some of the best kpop cover groups in the Bay, Random Dance Play, a Kpop merchandise raffle with prizes provided by SarangHello, and kpop tracks spun all night long by DJ Peter Lo and Miggysmallz! It's time for K-pop Summer!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/07-15.html

Watch and listen:

K-Pop-Up: Twice Hello: https://youtu.be/4skA_sPLiSY

Eclipse: Jikjin: https://youtu.be/Xo7LsDp2ojY

Groobeu: Lovedive: https://youtu.be/p-oe1gAdSA0

k-pop.

8pm - 2:30am.

all ages.

$20 advance;

$30 day of show.