KABUL DREAMS

Kabul Dreams is the first rock band from Afghanistan, established in Kabul in 2008. The band consists of Sulyman Qardash (lead singer and guitarist), Raby Adib (drummer), and Siddique Ahmed (bassist). The band has paved the way for a modest but growing rock scene in Afghanistan, rebuilding itself after decades of war. Their motivation to perform came from their own love for music, but also from a public hunger for a new life after war - a life that included new music and art.

In 2014, Kabul Dreams relocated to Oakland, California to grow their presence in the American music scene. While the band had experience performing in Europe and Asia, they made their North American debut that year at Sxsw. Since then, they have garnered attention from radio programs like Npr and Beats 1, and were featured in the award winning movie \"Radio Dreams\" alongside Metallica. In 2017, they partnered with Grammy winner Alan Sanderson to release their second album, Megalomaniacs.

indie rock.

Watch and listen:

Kabul Dreams: Butcher of The City: https://youtu.be/LYjVRk-KlNI