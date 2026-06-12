Performing Live:

KAL-EL

GOYA

VOLUME

Kal-El's signature sound, characterized by bass-heavy grooves, downtuned guitars, and mind-expanding lyrics, is deeply rooted in the sci-fi narratives penned by vocalist \"The Captain\" himself.Having toured extensively across Europe and the United States, they continue to push genre boundaries while maintaining their commitment to vintage sci-fi aesthetics and thundering stoner metal

Goya is a sludge and stoner doom metal trio based in Phoenix, Arizona. Known for their heavy fuzz-driven riffs and psychedelic elements, the band has become a staple of the heavy underground scene.

Volume create heavy fuzzed out psychedelic rock from the desert of 29 Palms. Revolver magazine believes Volume puts out \"the best lo-fi mindfuck since Monster Magnet's 25\".

sludge metal. doom rock. stoner rock.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 7:30pm.

all ages.

$20 limited advance;

$28 after;

$28 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/09-29d.html

Watch and listen:

Kal-El: Dark Majesty: https://youtu.be/I-fwnM9qEpQ

Goya: Depressive Episode: https://youtu.be/KzJJpPXgjMs

Volume Habit: https://youtu.be/gZhxTEXu6p8