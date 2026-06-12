Kal-El
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Performing Live:
KAL-EL
GOYA
VOLUME
Kal-El's signature sound, characterized by bass-heavy grooves, downtuned guitars, and mind-expanding lyrics, is deeply rooted in the sci-fi narratives penned by vocalist \"The Captain\" himself.Having toured extensively across Europe and the United States, they continue to push genre boundaries while maintaining their commitment to vintage sci-fi aesthetics and thundering stoner metal
Goya is a sludge and stoner doom metal trio based in Phoenix, Arizona. Known for their heavy fuzz-driven riffs and psychedelic elements, the band has become a staple of the heavy underground scene.
Volume create heavy fuzzed out psychedelic rock from the desert of 29 Palms. Revolver magazine believes Volume puts out \"the best lo-fi mindfuck since Monster Magnet's 25\".
sludge metal. doom rock. stoner rock.
doors @ 7pm;
show @ 7:30pm.
all ages.
$20 limited advance;
$28 after;
$28 day of show.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/09-29d.html
Watch and listen:
Kal-El: Dark Majesty: https://youtu.be/I-fwnM9qEpQ
Goya: Depressive Episode: https://youtu.be/KzJJpPXgjMs
Volume Habit: https://youtu.be/gZhxTEXu6p8
Info
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