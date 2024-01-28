Kali Ra + Containher + Unwoman

Performing Live:

KALI RA -- https://www.instagram.com/kaliramusic/

CONTAINHER -- https://www.containher.com/

UNWOMAN -- https://www.unwoman.com/

Kali Ra describes his music as glamorous, amorous, stranger than strange. His sound is an amalgamation of postpone, glam and dark wave.

ContainHer is a female artist and composer who weaves transcendental sci-fi dreams into indy electro pop that scintillates with warmth and emotion.

Erica Mulkey chose the stage name Unwoman from Margaret Atwood's The Handmaid's Tale. She currently works full-time as a cellist-singer-songwriter-producer and is based in the San Francisco Bay Area. She does all her own engineering and production, and relishes all stages of song creation.

darkwave. new wave. synthwave.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 7:30pm.

all ages.

$15 advance;

$20 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/01-27d.html

Watch and listen:

Containher: The Seams: https://youtu.be/LVPNnQsKdzM

Unwoman: The City: https://youtu.be/NUjODc7uRi0