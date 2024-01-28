Kali Ra + Containher + Unwoman
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Performing Live:
KALI RA -- https://www.instagram.com/kaliramusic/
CONTAINHER -- https://www.containher.com/
UNWOMAN -- https://www.unwoman.com/
Kali Ra describes his music as glamorous, amorous, stranger than strange. His sound is an amalgamation of postpone, glam and dark wave.
ContainHer is a female artist and composer who weaves transcendental sci-fi dreams into indy electro pop that scintillates with warmth and emotion.
Erica Mulkey chose the stage name Unwoman from Margaret Atwood's The Handmaid's Tale. She currently works full-time as a cellist-singer-songwriter-producer and is based in the San Francisco Bay Area. She does all her own engineering and production, and relishes all stages of song creation.
darkwave. new wave. synthwave.
doors @ 7pm;
show @ 7:30pm.
all ages.
$15 advance;
$20 day of show.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/01-27d.html
Watch and listen:
Containher: The Seams: https://youtu.be/LVPNnQsKdzM
Unwoman: The City: https://youtu.be/NUjODc7uRi0
Info
credits