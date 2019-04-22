Kalmah & Vreid

DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, California 94103

Performing Live:

KALMAH -- http://www.kalmah.com/

VREID -- https://www.vreid.no/

Plus guests, TBA!

metal.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 8pm.

all ages.

$20 advance;

$25 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2019/04-21.html

Watch and listen:

Kalmah: Blood Ran Cold: http://youtu.be/LyOm55DW3HY

Vreid: Når Byane Brenn: http://youtu.be/FNKfnd59wpw

Info

DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, California 94103
Concerts & Live Music, This & That
