KANDI GO

Kandi Go! Gotta Catch Em All!

You want to be the very best raver? Like no one ever was? Then come out to Kandi Go! We need every Pokémon across the land to come out for this very special extravaganza! Catch all the kandi you can and trade them for your cause! Dress up as your favorite Pokémon or represent your gym!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/11-17d.html

hardcore. hard dance. future bass. j-core.

10pm - after hours.

all ages.

$10 limited advance;

$15 after;

$20 door.