Kandi Go
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
KANDI GO
Above DNA:
Kandi Go! Gotta Catch Em All!
You want to be the very best raver? Like no one ever was? Then come out to Kandi Go! We need every Pokémon across the land to come out for this very special extravaganza! Catch all the kandi you can and trade them for your cause! Dress up as your favorite Pokémon or represent your gym!
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/11-17d.html
hardcore. hard dance. future bass. j-core.
10pm - after hours.
all ages.
$10 limited advance;
$15 after;
$20 door.
