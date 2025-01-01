Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger presents

KARMA: THE TAYLOR SWIFT & CHAPPELL ROAN NYE PARTY

Main Room: Taylor & Chappell

DJ Cip

Above DNA: Lana Del Rey

trew

DJ Bit

Lounge:

TBA!

Dazzle Room:

TBA!

My kink is karma and karma is my boyfriend. For one special nite, we say goodbye to the bad karma of the year and invite in good karma for 2025 as we pack the best of each era of Taylor Swift's expansive career with the power of the Pink Pony Club, Chappell Roan, for a NYE tribute dance party extravaganza to remember. After the clock strikes Midnight and the balloons rain from the heavens, you'll wonder why every moment on Earth can't be this magical.

Experience:

• Massive balloon drop

• Confetti shower

• Celebrate all your favorite Chappell Roan & Taylor Swift songs

• Glittery NYE decorations

• Taylor Swift & Chappell Roan inspired NYE outfits are highly encouraged

• Access four separate New Year Eve's dance parties for one price!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/12-31.html

Watch and listen:

Karma: The Taylor Swift & Chappell Roan NYE Dance Party: https://youtu.be/RntZZ4uHbKQ

pop. hiphop. reggaeton.

9pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$29 limited advance;

$39 after;

$60 door.