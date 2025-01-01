Karma: The Taylor Swift & Chappell Roan NYE Party
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger presents
KARMA: THE TAYLOR SWIFT & CHAPPELL ROAN NYE PARTY
Main Room: Taylor & Chappell
DJ Cip
Above DNA: Lana Del Rey
DJ Bit
Lounge:
TBA!
Dazzle Room:
TBA!
My kink is karma and karma is my boyfriend. For one special nite, we say goodbye to the bad karma of the year and invite in good karma for 2025 as we pack the best of each era of Taylor Swift's expansive career with the power of the Pink Pony Club, Chappell Roan, for a NYE tribute dance party extravaganza to remember. After the clock strikes Midnight and the balloons rain from the heavens, you'll wonder why every moment on Earth can't be this magical.
Experience:
• Massive balloon drop
• Confetti shower
• Celebrate all your favorite Chappell Roan & Taylor Swift songs
• Glittery NYE decorations
• Taylor Swift & Chappell Roan inspired NYE outfits are highly encouraged
• Access four separate New Year Eve's dance parties for one price!
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/12-31.html
Watch and listen:
Karma: The Taylor Swift & Chappell Roan NYE Dance Party: https://youtu.be/RntZZ4uHbKQ
pop. hiphop. reggaeton.
9pm - 2:30am.
18+ with ID.
$29 limited advance;
$39 after;
$60 door.
