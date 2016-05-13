Keep it Real: Lake Country Youth Festival

<p align='center'><span style='color: #000000;'><b><span style='font-family: 'Times','serif';'><img class='alignright size-large wp-image-12687' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Keep-Real-Poster-jpeg-663x1024.jpg' alt='Keep Real Poster jpeg' width='640' height='988' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Keep-Real-Poster-jpeg-663x1024.jpg 663w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Keep-Real-Poster-jpeg-194x300.jpg 194w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Keep-Real-Poster-jpeg-768x1187.jpg 768w' sizes='(max-width: 640px) 100vw, 640px' /><img class='alignleft size-large wp-image-12811' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Keep-it-REal-Festival-Poster-791x1024.jpg' alt='Keep it REal Festival Poster' width='640' height='829' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Keep-it-REal-Festival-Poster-791x1024.jpg 791w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Keep-it-REal-Festival-Poster-232x300.jpg 232w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Keep-it-REal-Festival-Poster-768x994.jpg 768w' sizes='(max-width: 640px) 100vw, 640px' /></span></b></span></p>

<p align='center'><span style='color: #000000;'><b><span style='font-family: 'Times','serif';'>‘Keep it Real: LC Youth Festival’</span></b></span></p>

<p align='center'><span style='color: #000000;'><b><span style='font-family: 'Times','serif';'>May 13th, 14th and 15th in Lake Country</span></b></span></p>

<p align='center'><b><span style='color: #ce222b; font-family: 'Times','serif'; font-size: 13.5pt;'>Open Call to Lake Country Youth</span></b></p>

<p align='center'><b><span style='color: #ce222b; font-family: 'Times','serif'; font-size: 13.5pt;'>‘Keep it Real: Sidewalk Paint Project’</span></b></p>

<p><span style='color: #000000;'><b><span style='font-family: 'Helvetica','sans-serif'; font-size: 9pt;'>Event Date: </span></b><span style='font-family: 'Helvetica','sans-serif'; font-size: 9pt;'>Saturday May 14th and Sunday May 15th</span></span></p>

<p><span style='color: #000000;'><b><span style='font-family: 'Helvetica','sans-serif'; font-size: 9pt;'>Submission deadline: </span></b><span style='font-family: 'Helvetica','sans-serif'; font-size: 9pt;'>Saturday April 23rd</span></span></p>

<p><span style='font-family: 'Helvetica','sans-serif'; font-size: 9pt;'><span style='color: #000000;'>The Lake Country Art Gallery is looking for youth ages 13 to 18 years of age interested in participating in the ‘Keep it Real: Sidewalk Paint Project’, part of the ‘Keep it Real: LC Youth Festival’. </span></span></p>

<p><span style='font-family: 'Helvetica','sans-serif'; font-size: 9pt;'><span style='color: #000000;'>On Saturday May 14th and Sunday May 15th we will take paint to the sidewalk in front of George Elliott Secondary School on Bottom Wood Lake Road in Lake Country. This is an opportunity for youth to work with a professional artist to create an artwork in a public space. Emerging and professional artists can provide the mentorship and guidance to our youth. By working together on the ‘Keep it Real: Sidewalk Paint Project’, youth and professional artists can create a cohesive message that is not only a work of art but a reflection of who we are and how we are doing as a community.</span></span></p>

<p><span style='font-family: 'Helvetica','sans-serif'; font-size: 9pt;'><span style='color: #000000;'>If you would like to leave your mark on the sidewalk in front of GESS please leave your name and contact information with the Lake Country Art Gallery or email Wanda Lock (curator) at </span><a href='mailto:wandalock@shaw.ca'><span style='color: #0000ff; font-family: Helvetica;'>wandalock@shaw.ca</span></a> <span style='font-family: Helvetica;'>or the Lake Country Art Gallery tel: 250 766 1299 </span></span></p>

<p><img class='alignleft size-large wp-image-12811' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Keep-it-REal-Festival-Poster-791x1024.jpg' alt='Keep it REal Festival Poster' width='640' height='829' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Keep-it-REal-Festival-Poster-791x1024.jpg 791w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Keep-it-REal-Festival-Poster-232x300.jpg 232w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Keep-it-REal-Festival-Poster-768x994.jpg 768w' sizes='(max-width: 640px) 100vw, 640px' /></p>