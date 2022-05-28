Headrush presents

KHARKIV KULTURE

Above DNA:

Oku

Rico Slavic

Meikee Magnetic

Monkeyman

Hydra

\"Kharkiv Kulture\" is a project to bring the vibe and essence of Ukrainian urban culture to San Francisco through music. This event is also a fundraiser for a Lviv, Ukraine-based volunteer group known as \"Street Culture\". Slava Ukraini!

trew

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/05-27d.html

Watch and listen:

Kharkiv Kulture: https://youtu.be/M5-HgZuQCNs

hiphop. techno.

9pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$15 advance;

$20 day of show.