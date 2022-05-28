Kharkiv Kulture
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Headrush presents
KHARKIV KULTURE
Above DNA:
Oku
Rico Slavic
Meikee Magnetic
Monkeyman
Hydra
\"Kharkiv Kulture\" is a project to bring the vibe and essence of Ukrainian urban culture to San Francisco through music. This event is also a fundraiser for a Lviv, Ukraine-based volunteer group known as \"Street Culture\". Slava Ukraini!
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/05-27d.html
Watch and listen:
Kharkiv Kulture: https://youtu.be/M5-HgZuQCNs
hiphop. techno.
9pm - 2:30am.
18+ with ID.
$15 advance;
$20 day of show.
