With a billion-streaming single \"Hideaway\", multiple Juno Award wins, and world-class collaborations with Diplo, Skrillex, deadmau5, Duran Duran, and Francis Mercier, Kiesza has proven herself to be one of the most unique and zeitgeist-defining artists.

The 2014 release of \"Hideaway\" highlighted Kiesza's abilities as a songwriter, vocalist, multi-instrumentalist, and dancer, originating from her hometown of Calgary, AB. The track received extensive radio and video play and Top 20 chart placements across North America and Europe, three Juno Awards, Gold, Platinum, and Double Platinum status in the US, UK, and Canada, respectively, and launched her debut album Sound of A Woman. Her sophomore album, Crave (2020), also drew critical acclaim, followed by a collaboration with deadmau5 that surpassed over 12 million streams. Her latest release Dancing And Crying Vol. 1 (2024) marks a distinct sonic identity for the electronic pop star with the lead single \"I Go Dance\" recently entering the US Dance Radio top 10. Kiesza is pushing her vision of dance music into the world full steam ahead.

Kiesza, Sugar Jesus: Heaven Ain't Calling: