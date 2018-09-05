Killing Joke

DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, California 94103

Performing Live:

KILLING JOKE -- https://www.facebook.com/killingjokeofficial

Plus guests, TBA!

rock. industrial.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 8pm.

all ages.

$30 advance;

$35 day of show.

RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/1386952171450937/

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2018/09-04.html

Watch and listen:

Killing Joke: Eighties: http://youtu.be/x1U1Ue_5kq8

Killing Joke: Love Like Blood: http://youtu.be/TnpwuRlXbhk

Info
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, California 94103
