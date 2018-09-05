Killing Joke
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, California 94103
Performing Live:
KILLING JOKE -- https://www.facebook.com/killingjokeofficial
Plus guests, TBA!
rock. industrial.
doors @ 7pm;
show @ 8pm.
all ages.
$30 advance;
$35 day of show.
RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/1386952171450937/
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2018/09-04.html
Watch and listen:
Killing Joke: Eighties: http://youtu.be/x1U1Ue_5kq8
Killing Joke: Love Like Blood: http://youtu.be/TnpwuRlXbhk
Info
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, California 94103 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, This & That