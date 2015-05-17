Kinda Kenny – the #1 International Kenny Rogers Tribute show

<p>Kenny’s live performances of “I Just Dropped In”, “Ruby”, “The Gambler”, “Lucille”, “Buy Me A Rose, and many more, are faithfully recreated by Marty Edwards in this incredible tribute to one of the most beloved performers of our time. This show has toured in 8 countries on 4 continents, and garnered rave reviews every time!</p>

<p>“Incredible! It was like watching Kenny Rogers in his heyday” (Larry Merchison – Producer, Ed Sullivan Memories)</p>

