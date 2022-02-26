King Woman + Spiritual Cramp
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Performing Live:
KING WOMAN -- https://www.kingwoman.band/
SPIRITUAL CRAMP -- https://www.spiritualcramp.com/
Plus guests, TBA!
rock. shoegaze. indie. alternative. drone. doom.
7:30pm - 12:30am.
18+ with ID.
$15, $20 limited advance;
$25 after.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/02-25.html
Watch and listen:
King Woman: Morning Star: http://youtu.be/tk-rxh1xmKs
King Woman: Psychic Wound: http://youtu.be/ckQsqGYfTYc
King Woman: Manna: http://youtu.be/d1tIdd43nio
King Woman: Deny: http://youtu.be/Un9ONofaXmw
