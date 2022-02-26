King Woman + Spiritual Cramp

DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103

Performing Live:

KING WOMAN -- https://www.kingwoman.band/

SPIRITUAL CRAMP -- https://www.spiritualcramp.com/

Plus guests, TBA!

rock. shoegaze. indie. alternative. drone. doom.

7:30pm - 12:30am.

18+ with ID.

$15, $20 limited advance;

$25 after.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/02-25.html

Watch and listen:

King Woman: Morning Star: http://youtu.be/tk-rxh1xmKs

King Woman: Psychic Wound: http://youtu.be/ckQsqGYfTYc

King Woman: Manna: http://youtu.be/d1tIdd43nio

King Woman: Deny: http://youtu.be/Un9ONofaXmw

