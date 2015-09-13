Kinshira’s Memory Park

<p><span style='font-size: large;'>“Join us at the Creekside Theatre for a story of passion and love as Kinshira tells the tumultuous tale of Josh Pike. With light and flow, Kinshira will guide you through mists of time to see Josh travel the paths of Memory Park and how the pursuit of passion can shape the life of one man”</span></p>

<p><a href='http://www.creeksidetheatre.com/images/2.jpg'><img src='http://www.creeksidetheatre.com/images/2_small.jpg' alt='' align='left' border='2' /></a>Kinshira is a local performing arts troupe from Kelowna BC specializing in flow props such as poi, hula hoops, staves, juggling and more.<br />

Our name stands for ‘Poetic Movement’ by combining the Hebrew word for poetry and kinetic found in the scientific language. We have found this description to be an excellent definition of the flow arts performance culture as the various props become extensions of ones body and thus, expression. Dance, martial arts, acrobatics etc, seem to all apply to this art form, there seems to be no slowing down of this community in terms of new avenues of growth.</p>

<p>Kinshira formed in 2008 from an up and coming fire spinner community in the Oknagan, whittled down to a small group of friends who wanted to take things to a more professional level. We are thrilled to say that over the years into 2015, Kinshira has grown exponentially in what our shows have become and the avenues we are further exploring.</p>

<p>Beginning with a strong foundation in Fire Arts Theatre, Kinshira has added roving acts to their ensemble via awe inspiring stilt walkers and street performers satisfying festivals, galas and more. Later, LED and Glow performances have been added to the mi<a href='http://www.creeksidetheatre.com/images/3.jpg'><img src='http://www.creeksidetheatre.com/images/3_small.jpg' alt='' align='right' border='2' /></a>x, which are a variation of our fire performance style, but with the vast twist moving from the element of a flame, to lighting and special effects, UV reflective materials and LED flow arts props. Thus, we are very excited and thrilled to be presenting our first ever Feature Length LED Glow Performance ‘Memory Park’<br />