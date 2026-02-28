Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger presents

KISS ALL THE TIME: HARRY STYLES 1D NITE

Main Room:

Cip

2nite

Get ready to Kiss the Night Away 💋✨

Join us for a euphoric Harry Styles + One Direction Dance Party celebrating the release of Harry's brand-new album. We're spinning all the solo anthems (Niall, Liam, Harry, Louis, Zayn), 1D classics, deep cuts, and scream-at-the-top-of-your-lungs favorites -- so grab your friends, dress to impress, and let's make it a night full of pure pop magic.

From \"What Makes You Beautiful\" to the \"Aperture\" era, this is your chance to dance, sing, and fall in love with Harry and One Direction all over again. 💖🎶

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/04-04.html

pop. rock.

10pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$15 limited advance;

$25 after;

$36 door.