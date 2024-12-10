Performing Live:

KITE

JOHNNY TUPOLEV

HALOU

FRTRSS

With DJs:

Starr Noir -b2b- Sage

Based in Stockholm, Kite is a duo composed of singer Nicklas Stenemo, who grew up in the small town of Stenslanda and keyboard player Christian Berg who came from the even smaller town Tranås. After performing with various synth/indie outfits separately, they finally joined forces and started Kite. The opening track of their first EP, 'Ways to Dance', was an instant club hit in Sweden.

trew

Johnny Tupolev, are a Wuppertal alternative rock band whose sound is a perfect synthesis made of hardcore riffs, stampeding machine beats and impulsive sequencer loops.They surprise with an astonishing fresh international sound created by British producer legend John Fryer, who is well known for his work with Depeche Mode, Nine Inch Nails and White Zombie.

Halou performs dark music for dim lighting. The husband/wife duo began releasing tracks from their bedroom studio in the suburbs of San Francisco in 1997. For years, their albums gained critical acclaim and featured the likes of Cocteau Twins guitarist Robin Guthrie while their tours saw them play all the major festivals and a US tour with Bob Mould. The band took a 13 year hiatus and is now back and more creative than ever, expanding their lush sound and embracing an ever growing fanbase who create fan made anime style videos to their songs.

FRTRSS - for·tress /ˈfôrtrəs/ {a castle or stronghold, a place of defense and protection against large-scale attacks} .... Also an exciting new synth wave duo creating irresistibly catchy songs.

DJ Starr Noir & DJ Sage are veterans of the Bay Area Goth, Dark Alt & Industrial scene with their long running club nights, Night Shift and Dark Sparkle. They will both be spinning spooky songs before, between and after the bands.

synth-pop. post-punk. darkwave. synthwave.

doors @ 9pm;

show @ 10pm.

all ages.

$25 advance;

$32 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/10-11.html

Watch and listen:

Kite: Bocelli: https://youtu.be/Zsl15zAC_a4

Johnny Tupolev: Welcome to the Deathparade: https://youtu.be/awMbW1BkCXE

Halou: Everything Is OK: https://youtu.be/XleggvyyFso