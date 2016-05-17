<h3><strong><img class='alignright size-medium wp-image-12309' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/ball-of-wool-sheep-300x233.jpg' alt='ball of wool sheep' width='300' height='233' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/ball-of-wool-sheep-300x233.jpg 300w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/ball-of-wool-sheep.jpg 395w' sizes='(max-width: 300px) 100vw, 300px' />Knitting Circle – Every Tuesday from 6:00 – 7:00 pm till May 17th</strong></h3>

<p>Drop in sessions for all experience levels.</p>

<p>Tea is served! Bring your own project and supplies: needles, wool, imagination, creativity & fun.</p>