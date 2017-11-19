Koi Division

DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, California 94103

Performing Live:

KOI DIVISION -- https://www.facebook.com/koidivisionband

Plus guests, TBA!

sounds fishy.

doors @ 8pm;

show @ 8:30pm.

all ages.

$12 advance;

$15 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2017/11-18d.html

Watch and listen:

Koi Division: Whale in the Sand: http://youtu.be/qDgvH8db6N8

DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, California 94103
