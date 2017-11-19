Koi Division
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, California 94103
Performing Live:
KOI DIVISION -- https://www.facebook.com/koidivisionband
Plus guests, TBA!
sounds fishy.
doors @ 8pm;
show @ 8:30pm.
all ages.
$12 advance;
$15 day of show.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2017/11-18d.html
Watch and listen:
Koi Division: Whale in the Sand: http://youtu.be/qDgvH8db6N8
Info
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, California 94103 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, This & That