Dystopia Drum & Bass present

KOLYA + ARIETTA

Above DNA:

Kolya (FKA Calculon)

Arietta (Bass Movement / Dnb Girls)

Yerba Terps (Hardcore Junglists United)

trew

Autopsy (Dystopia DNB Birthday Set)

Kinetik (Shelter SF)

R3M (Dystopia DNB)

Kolya (FKA Calculon): You know Calculon. His gargantuan beats have been destroying dancefloors for a decade, pushing the envelope at jungle, juke and hardcore parties around the globe. Classic tracks like \"Fierce,\" \"Back the Fuck Up,\" and his most-recent stormer \"Collusion\" w/ Root For The Villain have been cained on Bbc Radio, RinseFM, and by dance music dons like Rockwell, Om Unit, Toddla T and Digital, while his label Shoot Recordings is continually on the cutting edge of uptempo sounds. Shit, he's rocked from Tokyo to Fabric in London, but who is Calculon really? How did this handsome California lad become such a motherfucking behemoth of bassmusic murder? Why do A-list producers line up to work with dude? And where in the hell is he taking dancefloors next? Let's be straight: you may think you know Calculon, but you haven't seen nothing yet.

DJ and Producer Arietta is known to provide infectious broken beat dance grooves with an uplifting presence, but never afraid to go too deep into her emotive musical selections. Her 15 years of classical/jazz training as a multi-instrumentalist and composer presently translates into sets where she infuses a sense musicality and ethereal atmosphere, to tell a story showcasing a deep understanding of the sonic terrain that is Drum and Bass and Breaks music.

Her eclectic take on bass music rooted early on. She got her first set of turntables at 16, and by the time she was 18 she held a club residency in her hometown of Phoenix, AZ. From then on she was a frequent Drum and Bass performer in the Southwest US underground. After a brief hiatus to focus on electroacoustic art installation and ethnomusicology, in 2014 she launched a breakbeat duo project, eventually reverting her primary focus back to solo performance in early 2016.