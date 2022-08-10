Kolya + Arietta
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Dystopia Drum & Bass present
KOLYA + ARIETTA
Above DNA:
Kolya (FKA Calculon)
Arietta (Bass Movement / Dnb Girls)
Yerba Terps (Hardcore Junglists United)
Autopsy (Dystopia DNB Birthday Set)
Kinetik (Shelter SF)
R3M (Dystopia DNB)
Kolya (FKA Calculon): You know Calculon. His gargantuan beats have been destroying dancefloors for a decade, pushing the envelope at jungle, juke and hardcore parties around the globe. Classic tracks like \"Fierce,\" \"Back the Fuck Up,\" and his most-recent stormer \"Collusion\" w/ Root For The Villain have been cained on Bbc Radio, RinseFM, and by dance music dons like Rockwell, Om Unit, Toddla T and Digital, while his label Shoot Recordings is continually on the cutting edge of uptempo sounds. Shit, he's rocked from Tokyo to Fabric in London, but who is Calculon really? How did this handsome California lad become such a motherfucking behemoth of bassmusic murder? Why do A-list producers line up to work with dude? And where in the hell is he taking dancefloors next? Let's be straight: you may think you know Calculon, but you haven't seen nothing yet.
DJ and Producer Arietta is known to provide infectious broken beat dance grooves with an uplifting presence, but never afraid to go too deep into her emotive musical selections. Her 15 years of classical/jazz training as a multi-instrumentalist and composer presently translates into sets where she infuses a sense musicality and ethereal atmosphere, to tell a story showcasing a deep understanding of the sonic terrain that is Drum and Bass and Breaks music.
Her eclectic take on bass music rooted early on. She got her first set of turntables at 16, and by the time she was 18 she held a club residency in her hometown of Phoenix, AZ. From then on she was a frequent Drum and Bass performer in the Southwest US underground. After a brief hiatus to focus on electroacoustic art installation and ethnomusicology, in 2014 she launched a breakbeat duo project, eventually reverting her primary focus back to solo performance in early 2016.
Y'all ready to get #Terpy?? Home grown organic Thicc basslines, precise percussion, amens aplenty. Yerba Terps bring the Fire tunes. The madmen behind the Yerba Terps project have taken the Bay Area Bass scene by storm, with countless releases and incredible yerba fueled performances. They are ready to spread love and Terps at Dystopia DNB!
Dystopia DNB will be celebrating the birthday of Veteran Bay Area DJ Autopsy. Come under the ring as this badman delves Deep into futuristic soundscapes.
The Don of Shelter SF DNB, this local champion has been representing the finest in Bay Area Drum & Bass for over 20 years. Specializing in vinyl mixing this DJ does not disappoint.
Dystopia DNB's front man is waiting under the ring to rock your world to Valhalla. This multi-genre artist never fails to disappoint dancefloors throughout the sprawl.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/10-07d.html
Watch and listen:
Arietta: Phoenix 2017 Recap: https://youtu.be/k-_5JWj2p3k
d+b. jungle. juke and footwork.
9pm - 2:30am.
18+ with ID.
$10 limited advance;
$15 after;
$20 day of show.
RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/442559221236326/
Info
credits