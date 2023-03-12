Kompany: Quorum
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Vital & Olympus present
KOMPANY: QUORUM
Main Room:
Kompany
Ivory
Cold Turkey
Anvbis
Driique
Kompany has emerged from the shadows of anonymity to present one of the more promising bass music projects in 2016. Having perfected his craft in the esteemed halls of Icon Collective, Kompany is now bringing his music to a global audience. Blending versatile sound design with aggressive forms of bass music, Kompany is a force to be reckoned with.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/12-02.html
dubstep.
9pm - 2:30am.
21+ with ID.
$15, $20, $25 limited advance;
$30 after;
$30 door.
Info
credits