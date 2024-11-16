Koobehband

Performing Live:

KOUBEHBAND

Plus guests, TBA!

Koubehband, formed in 2019 in Brooklyn, takes audiences on a captivating journey through Iranian melodies of the past. From sold-out shows in New York, they introduced fresh tunes like \"Kook\", \"Gonjeshk\", \"Farvardin\", \"Ghadam Zanan\". Their breakout hit, \"Kook\", marked a turning point, inspiring them to craft original music through collaborative and single-author efforts. Koubehband weaves their rich musical heritage into innovative unforgettable compositions.

world music. folk.

doors @ 8pm;

show @ 8:30pm.

all ages.

trew

$35 limited advance;

$40 after;

$51 day of show.

