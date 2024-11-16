Koobehband
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Performing Live:
KOUBEHBAND
Plus guests, TBA!
Koubehband, formed in 2019 in Brooklyn, takes audiences on a captivating journey through Iranian melodies of the past. From sold-out shows in New York, they introduced fresh tunes like \"Kook\", \"Gonjeshk\", \"Farvardin\", \"Ghadam Zanan\". Their breakout hit, \"Kook\", marked a turning point, inspiring them to craft original music through collaborative and single-author efforts. Koubehband weaves their rich musical heritage into innovative unforgettable compositions.
world music. folk.
doors @ 8pm;
show @ 8:30pm.
all ages.
$35 limited advance;
$40 after;
$51 day of show.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/11-15d.html
Watch and listen:
Koobehband: Kook: https://youtu.be/UjdREuYhSx8
