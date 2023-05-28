Performing Live:

KORINE -- https://www.facebook.com/korineband

CD GHOST -- https://www.facebook.com/cdgh0st

Plus guests, TBA!

Korine is a Philadelphia based 'dark pop' duo consisting of members Morgy Ramone and Trey Frye. The pair blends new wave nostalgia, early emo, and punk with a modern pop sensibility, contrasting upbeat rhythms against sullen, emotionally evocative lyrics. Their latest album 'Tear' showcases the band's ability to blur the past and present seamlessly, creating a timeless nostalgia that could grab audiences at any point over the last four decades.

Cody Han and Blake Dimas produce surreal yet danceable synthpop under the name CD Ghost. They began in 2020 by releasing three EPs in quick succession, with tracks such as \"Roll the Dice\" and \"Undercurrent\" garnering attention online. Drawing from a kitschy past as much as they are embracing pure contemporary pop, their hook-laden, beat-driven lamentations find a way to stick in your head and make their home. With a few releases under their belt and a growing audience, CD Ghost is steadfast in their impossible goal of writing the best pop songs ever.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 7:30pm.

all ages.

$18 advance;

$23 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/05-27d.html

Watch and listen:

Korine: Cold Heart: https://youtu.be/R1eZLBkP_nE