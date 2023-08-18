Performing Live:

Plus guests, TBA!

Kottonmouth Kings burst onto the scene almost 30 years ago with an eclectic -- and cannabis-centric -- sound that integrated punk, psychedelic rock, reggae, and hardcore rap. They parlayed their initial success with decades of releases and solidifying their fan base with an ever evolving sound. They formed their own label to create opportunity for dozens of upcoming acts and the Kings offer enough merchandise to fill a head shop- everything from clothing to kicks to smoking accessories. Lyrically, the Kottonmouth Kings aim to lift up their audience with songs about life, love, politics and the beauty all around us.

hiphop. punk rock. stoner. psychedelic.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 8pm.

trew

all ages.

$30 advance;

$39 day of show.

