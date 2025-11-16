Performing Live:

KRISIUN

ABYSMAL DAWN

PYREXIA

GORGATRON

With DJ:

Will Carroll

An uncompromising sibling extreme metal trio from Brazil, Krisiun's savage lyrics, punishing riffs, and unmitigated velocity helped make them one of the more punitive metal ensembles to emerge in the 1990s. Heavily influenced by bands like Slayer, Sodom, and Morbid Angel, the band employ a vicious, straight-ahead death metal style that was crystallized into pure fury on career-making outings like Apocalyptic Revelation (1998), Conquerors of Armageddon (2000), and the Great Execution (2011) that brought many imitators out of the woodwork.

Hailing from Los Angeles, Abysmal Dawn play an aggressive mix of modern death metal. The band seamlessly blends the hooks and technicality of early 90's American death metal, with atmosphere, melody and the brutality of their contemporaries

Pyrexia: Originally born under the moniker Mortuary, the First New York Death Metal band based out of Long Island was formed featuring Chris Basile of Pyrexia, alongside original member so fSuffocation. It was during his tenure in this lineup that Mike Smith literally invented the Blast Beat. Over 30 years later, the NY death metallers are still leading the pack in terms of production and intricate songwriting.

Gorgatron's sound is based on a \"love of the riff\" approach to writing and rooted in the old-school stylings of Death Metal and Thrash. Gorgatron is brutal, but not oppressively heavy -- their riffs and songs are given room to breathe and space to swing. They can blast, but they spend much of their time operating at a bulldozer midtempo.

Known worldwide for his day job, the drummer of Bay Area Thrash legends Death Angel, DJ Will Carroll will be playing his fav tracks from his extensive Metal vinyl collection before and after Vorlust.

metal. death metal. thrash metal.

doors @ 6pm;

show @ 6:30pm - 10:30pm.

all ages.

$25 advance;

$36 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/11-15a.html

Watch and listen:

Krisiun: Blood of Lions: https://youtu.be/liaSRd_Aw0o

Abysmal Dawn: Inanimate: https://youtu.be/U1KGuUKh5Zg

Pyrexia: Wrath: https://youtu.be/YV039CymZKg

Gorgatron: Usurpation: https://youtu.be/oaXthrwKRrE