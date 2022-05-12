Kristeen Young
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Performing Live:
KRISTEEN YOUNG -- https://www.facebook.com/kristeenyoung
Plus guests, TBA!
If Tori Amos had been raised as a feral child, she might have sounded a bit like Kristeen Young. Like Amos, Young has a broad vocal range and embraces the piano as her musical instrument, but there's a wildly aggressive emotional energy in her work, as well as an intelligently transgressive mindset that marks her as a true original. She has released seven studio albums and has collaborated with Brian Molko of Placebo, Morrissey, David Bowie and Dave Grohl, producer Tony Visconti and the Damned.
punk. rock.
doors @ 7pm;
show @ 7:30pm.
all ages.
$15 advance;
$20 day of show.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/12-04d.html
Watch and listen:
Kristeen Young: The Monster in the Moon: https://youtu.be/DdztWhnHnDM
Kristeen Young: The Beauty Shop: https://youtu.be/9ZBulovD7rg
Kristeen Young: Life Kills: https://youtu.be/bfGq8bteCOI
Kristeen Young: Pearl of a Girl: https://youtu.be/J_Nn1p1P7jg
Info
credits