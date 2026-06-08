Kumta Family Experience
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Flavor Group presents
KUMTA FAMILY EXPERIENCE
Main Room:
Shortkut
Coflo
Winter Jendayi
Elephant Graveyard
KUMTA FAMILY BAND
...plus special guests!
A gathering of worlds variety show featuring live music, DJs, street dancers, Afro Brazilian Capoeira, indigenous medicine music, spoken word, circus and more surprises.
All of these elements converge in a celebration that is part concert, part ceremony, and all spectacle -- and all anchored by our family band.
Watch and listen:
Winter Jendayi: Toda Mi Vida: https://youtu.be/tIWCn_IHEYs
hiphop. soul. metal. capoeira. indigenous medicine music.
4pm - 9pm.
all ages.
FREE ADMISSION!
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