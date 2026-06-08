Flavor Group presents

KUMTA FAMILY EXPERIENCE

Main Room:

Shortkut

Coflo

Winter Jendayi

Elephant Graveyard

KUMTA FAMILY BAND

...plus special guests!

A gathering of worlds variety show featuring live music, DJs, street dancers, Afro Brazilian Capoeira, indigenous medicine music, spoken word, circus and more surprises.

All of these elements converge in a celebration that is part concert, part ceremony, and all spectacle -- and all anchored by our family band.

Watch and listen:

Winter Jendayi: Toda Mi Vida: https://youtu.be/tIWCn_IHEYs

hiphop. soul. metal. capoeira. indigenous medicine music.

4pm - 9pm.

all ages.

FREE ADMISSION!