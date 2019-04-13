Kundalini Immersion with Gurmukh & Gurushabd

For her second time in Barcelona Yoga con Gracia is welcoming Gurmukh & Gurushabd with this 2 days kundalini immersion to

Experience Transformation in the process of Diving for the Blue Pearl -

Throughout the centuries Kundalini Yoga was a secret taught only to small groups of highly evolved yogis by illumined teachers. Yogi Bhajan came to the West in 1969 and said, “The world needs this experience Now!” Kundalini Yoga lifts the veil between our world and the other worlds, and the window between spirit world and material world opens.

Word from Gurmukh : "Together we will travel into your Unknown where lie the treasures, the jewels, the gifts. With these Blessings that Creator gave you this lifetime, you can rise to the surface to see more clearly and to trust your intuition. As you begin to trust yourself, you will love yourself; you will believe in yourself; you will move forward. First you dive deeply to find the jewels. Then you surface to see the Light and to follow the Light. Then you become the Light. This can happen if you dare to dive deeply."

Please join Gurmukh and Gurushabd for this transformative journey of the Soul.

“You have natural pearl; you have soft-water pearl; you have sea pearl; you have hard-water pear. Call it anything; it is all qualifications, grading, pricing, and business. It is that Blue Pearl of Consciousness that yogis love, live for, and look to. What I am saying to you: With all the nonsense and all the emotions and the doing and the not-doing, what matters? It is the Life that matters. It is the Courage you bring to it. It is the Pearl of Consciousness that yogis love.” ~ Yogi Bhajan

Yoga con Gracia will host this immersion in Poble nou in the beautiful industrial Pasaje Montoya

Pasaje Montoya - Ávila,32 08005 Barcelona (Poble Nou)

early bird price until march 3 of 2019

possibility to book the full 2 days immersion 240€ or 1 day 140€, or 1 workshop 75€ (description in the website)

