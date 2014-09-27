LCFD Boot Drive for Muscular Dystrophy

<p><span style='font: 14px/20px Helvetica, Arial, 'lucida grande', tahoma, verdana, arial, sans-serif; text-align: left; color: #141823; text-transform: none; text-indent: 0px; letter-spacing: normal; word-spacing: 0px; float: none; display: inline !important; white-space: normal; background-color: #ffffff; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px;'>On Saturday, September 27 Lake Country Fire Department (LCFD) is doing a boot drive to collect funds for muscular dystrophy at Coopers and IGA from 9am-4pm. Please show your support by donating.</span></p>