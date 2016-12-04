LCFD Firefighter Food Bank Campaign

<p>Lake Country Firefighters will be collecting donations (non-perishable goods and cash/cheques) for the Lake Country Food Bank in Carr’s Landing on the afternoon of Sunday, December 4th and through Winfield, Oyama and Okanagan Centre during the evening of Monday, December 5th. </p>

<p>Please leave your front lights on and feel free to leave a bag or box of non-perishable goods for donation to the Food Bank. Cash and cheque donations in envelopes will also be collected. If you prefer not to be disturbed, please leave a note on your door that you are not participating, and the firefighters will not knock on your door or disturb you. </p>

<p>Thanks for your generosity! </p>