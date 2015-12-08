LCFD Firefighters door-to-door Food Bank campaign

<p>Firefighters will be collecting in Winfield and Oyama as well as Okanagan Centre on Monday, December 7<sup><span style='font-size: small;'>th</span></sup> from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm.</p>

<p>Please leave your porch light on and feel free to assemble donations in a bag marked LCFD and leave it on your doorstep to speed collection.</p>

<p>Residents are welcome to drop off non-perishable food items and cheque/cash donations at the LCFD Admin Building / Station 71 in Winfield at 10591 Okanagan Centre Road East anytime during the day on Monday, December 7th.</p>