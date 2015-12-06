LCFD Firefighters door-to-door Food bank collection

<p>Station 81 will be collecting non-perishable food items and monetary donations for the Food Bank throughout Carr’s Landing on Sunday, December 6<sup>th</sup> from 12:00 to dusk.</p>

<p>Firefighters from all stations will be collecting in Winfield and Oyama as well as Okanagan Centre on Monday, December 7<sup>th</sup> from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm.</p>

<p>Residents are welcome to drop off donations at the LCFD Admin Building / Station 71 in Winfield at 10591 Okanagan Centre Road East anytime during the day on Monday, December 7th.</p>