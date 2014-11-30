LCFD Foodbank donation collection

<p>The Lake Country Fire Department will be picking up donations for the foodbank today throughout Carr’s Landing in their door-to-door campaign.</p>

<p>Please put your donation in a plastic bag and leave it outside your front door to help the firefighters get to as many homes as possible picking up donations.</p>

<p>If you would prefer, you are welcome to drop off your donation at the Fire Administration building at 10591 Okanagan Centre Road East during regular office hours 8:30am-4:30pm, or at the Lake Country food bank on Berry Rd.</p>