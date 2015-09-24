LCFD Recruitment Info Night

<p>The Lake Country Fire Department is recruiting paid-on-call firefighters for all stations (Carr’s Landing, Oyama and Winfield).</p>

<p>Come out to the Recruitment Info Session Wednesday, September 23 at 7pm at Station 71 in Winfield (10591 Okanagan Centre Rd East) to learn more about how you can get involved.</p>

<p>The LCFD team is comprised of male, female, working and retired residents. Help us protect your neighbourhood!</p>