LCFD Recruitment Info Night

Google Calendar - LCFD Recruitment Info Night - 2015-09-24 04:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - LCFD Recruitment Info Night - 2015-09-24 04:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - LCFD Recruitment Info Night - 2015-09-24 04:00:00 iCalendar - LCFD Recruitment Info Night - 2015-09-24 04:00:00

Lake Country Fire Department (Station 71) @ 10591 Okanagan Centre Rd E, Lake Country, BC V4V, Canada

<p>The Lake Country Fire Department is recruiting paid-on-call firefighters for all stations (Carr’s Landing, Oyama and Winfield).</p>

<p>Come out to the Recruitment Info Session Wednesday, September 23 at 7pm at Station 71 in Winfield (10591 Okanagan Centre Rd East) to learn more about how you can get involved.</p>

<p>The LCFD team is comprised of male, female, working and retired residents. Help us protect your neighbourhood!</p>

Info
Lake Country Fire Department (Station 71) @ 10591 Okanagan Centre Rd E, Lake Country, BC V4V, Canada
Google Calendar - LCFD Recruitment Info Night - 2015-09-24 04:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - LCFD Recruitment Info Night - 2015-09-24 04:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - LCFD Recruitment Info Night - 2015-09-24 04:00:00 iCalendar - LCFD Recruitment Info Night - 2015-09-24 04:00:00